Dr Sam Bailey

Home
Podcast
Website
Telegram
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Ongoing DDT Cover-Up
Claims that insecticides protect people from disease vectors such as ticks (e.g. Lyme disease) and mosquitos (e.g. Dengue and Yellow fever) are based in…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
18:52
97
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 March 2024
In this episode we address the following: Any exception to take antibiotics? (11:50) Fibromyalgia (15:37) Worming dogs (26:16) Alzheimer’s …
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:00:52
18
The Dengue Drop Shot
We are expected to believe that “pathogens” are coming at us with increasing frequency and usually these are in the form of claimed viruses. The dengue…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
21:29
109
A Farewell To Virology - Part 3 (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
Part THREE of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:36:55
55
Dr Anne McCloskey: This is the fight of our lives
Dr Anne McCloskey had an established 40-year career as a family doctor in Northern Ireland. She has courageously fought against the draconian COVID-19…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:04:17
85

February 2024

Drs Bailey Q&A 16 February 2024
In this episode we address the following: How to manoeuvre out of the financial system (05:09) Thermography for breast cancer surveillance (11:22…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
 and 
Dr Mark Bailey
1:09:25
17
The Final Pandemic
An Antidote to Medical Tyranny
  
Dr Sam Bailey
12:55
165
The Methods Section | Episode 3 || Dr. Mark Bailey
Interrogating antagonism toward no-virus reality in the "health-freedom movement"; and why liberating ourselves from the pseudoscience of virology is…
Published on The Methods Section  
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 February 2024
In this episode we address the following: DNA contamination of mRNA vaccines (08:20) Warts - causes and treatments (14:42) "Flesh-eating bacteria…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
 and 
Dr Mark Bailey
1:25:52
193
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 February 2024
In this episode we address the following: DNA contamination of mRNA vaccines (08:20) Warts - causes and treatments (14:42) "Flesh-eating bacteria…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:25:52
20
Viruses Don't Exist and Why It Matters
We are now over four years into the COVID-19 fraud and while many things have changed, confusion remains the dominant theme. More people are coming to…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
26:30
263
Pharmaceutical Fraud and the Discovery of "Rotavirus"
The subtitle of our book Virus Mania is “How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense” and in…
  
Dr Sam Bailey
30:22
10
© 2024 Dr Sam Bailey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing