The Ongoing DDT Cover-Up
Claims that insecticides protect people from disease vectors such as ticks (e.g. Lyme disease) and mosquitos (e.g. Dengue and Yellow fever) are based in…
Mar 26
•
Dr Sam Bailey
18:52
168
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 March 2024
In this episode we address the following: Any exception to take antibiotics? (11:50) Fibromyalgia (15:37) Worming dogs (26:16) Alzheimer's …
Mar 15
•
Dr Sam Bailey
1:00:52
24
The Dengue Drop Shot
We are expected to believe that "pathogens" are coming at us with increasing frequency and usually these are in the form of claimed viruses. The dengue…
Mar 12
•
Dr Sam Bailey
21:29
176
A Farewell To Virology - Part 3 (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
Part THREE of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey…
Mar 10
•
Dr Sam Bailey
1:36:55
155
Dr Anne McCloskey: This is the fight of our lives
Dr Anne McCloskey had an established 40-year career as a family doctor in Northern Ireland. She has courageously fought against the draconian COVID-19…
Mar 5
•
Dr Sam Bailey
1:04:17
252
February 2024
The Final Pandemic
An Antidote to Medical Tyranny
Feb 27
•
Dr Sam Bailey
12:55
297
The Methods Section | Episode 3 || Dr. Mark Bailey
Interrogating antagonism toward no-virus reality in the "health-freedom movement"; and why liberating ourselves from the pseudoscience of virology is…
Feb 23
Viruses Don't Exist and Why It Matters
We are now over four years into the COVID-19 fraud and while many things have changed, confusion remains the dominant theme. More people are coming to…
Feb 13
•
Dr Sam Bailey
26:30
405
Pharmaceutical Fraud and the Discovery of "Rotavirus"
The subtitle of our book Virus Mania is "How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense" and in…
Feb 4
•
Dr Sam Bailey
30:22
179
