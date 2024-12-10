6 Harmful Beauty Product Ingredients That You Should Swap Out

In recent years we have researched the health problems caused by shampoo, sunscreen, soap, underarm deodorants and tampons. The dangers of these products stems from both chemical toxicity and their interference with beneficial bodily processes. However, there is another class of products that needed to be addressed: makeup.
Now we know that there are a lot of men in the audience but I seriously encourage all of them to watch this video for a couple of reasons. The first is that they can share this information with those important females in their lives whether they be wives, partners, daughters or mothers. The second is that male products such as shaving creams, aftershaves, and cologne can also be equally toxic.
In this video I outline some of the most toxic ingredients that are found in these products and why some are not even disclosed by the manufacturers. We will also expose production contaminants and how combinations of certain compounds can enhance toxicity. And finally I will share my easy solution to the whole problem.
References
“IARC group 2B” (“possibly carcinogenic to humans”), Wikipedia (accessed 1 Dec 2024)
“IARC Working Group on the Evaluation of the Carcinogenic Risk of Chemicals to Humans”, International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1986
“p-PHENYLENEDIAMINE”, The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (archived)
“Consumers: Commission improves safety of cosmetics”, European Commission, press release, 26 Sep 2014
“Direct Human Contact with Siloxanes (Silicones)”, Frontiers in Pharmacology, 30 May 2016
“Critical substances in creams, lip care products and petroleum jelly”, Stiftung Warentest, 26 May 2015 (translated from German)
Cosmetic database ingredient checker: https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/
