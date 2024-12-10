6 Harmful Beauty Product Ingredients That You Should Swap Out

In recent years we have researched the health problems caused by shampoo, sunscreen, soap, underarm deodorants and tampons. The dangers of these products stems from both chemical toxicity and their interference with beneficial bodily processes. However, there is another class of products that needed to be addressed: makeup.

Now we know that there are a lot of men in the audience but I seriously encourage all of them to watch this video for a couple of reasons. The first is that they can share this information with those important females in their lives whether they be wives, partners, daughters or mothers. The second is that male products such as shaving creams, aftershaves, and cologne can also be equally toxic.

In this video I outline some of the most toxic ingredients that are found in these products and why some are not even disclosed by the manufacturers. We will also expose production contaminants and how combinations of certain compounds can enhance toxicity. And finally I will share my easy solution to the whole problem.

