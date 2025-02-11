Dr Leigh Willoughby on Medical Gaslighting

Dr Leigh Willoughby was a seasoned anaesthetist and functional medicine doctor at the onset of the COVID era in 2020. Initially, she trusted the virologists and her “infectious” diseases colleagues concerning the alleged deadly pandemic. She readied herself for an avalanche of sick patients…that never arrived.

Leigh was warned by a workmate that the COVID vaccines were dangerous and plagued with serious adverse effects. However, due to several unrelated professional distractions, she later conceded that she failed to perform her “due diligence”. Her subsequent acceptance of the shots led to a life-threatening complication and being removed from the medical register.

In this interview, Leigh is refreshingly candid as she reveals how she was initially duped by the fear campaigns and how she later woke up. She discusses being let down by her own colleagues following her vaccine injury and how the Medical Council of New Zealand threatened prosecution after she spoke out. Thankfully, like an increasing number of us, she has found a better way forward outside of the medical system.

