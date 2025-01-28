The Healthcare System Hoax

On becoming a doctor in 2005, I was under the impression that I had joined a profession that saved millions of lives and added years to life spans. We were led to believe that our predecessors had engaged in and emerged victorious in the war against germs. Furthermore, it is often claimed that we could do even better today if our communities had more "access" to allopathic interventions - that is, more pharmaceuticals and surgical procedures.

For many of us, the onset of the COVID-19 show in 2020 unmasked the viral paradigm and the wider failures of germ theory. It became apparent that the 20th century's celebrated medical triumphs such as vaccines and antibiotics could not be responsible for the improved health and survival metrics. The war against germs was a phoney one and the improvements came about when we addressed nutrition, hygiene and our living environments - in other words, the terrain.

As you would expect, the medical establishment rarely publishes material that raises questions about its safety and effectiveness. However, in the 1970s a paper was published in a mainstream journal that destroyed the claims that medical measures were significantly benefitting the population. On review of the evidence and with some new information in hand, the trillion-dollar medical system now looks even more troubled (and dangerous) than ever...

👉 Shownotes and related videos HERE