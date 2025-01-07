Playback speed
Dr Sam Bailey
Jan 07, 2025
We are pleased to announce that the audiobook version of The Final Pandemic - An Antidote to Medical Tyranny has been completed and approved for international distribution. When we first published the print and electronic versions in February 2024 we received a tremendous response and for a couple of days made it into the top 100 of all books being sold on Amazon! This was achieved even with many of our book sales going through lulu.com (20% discount code 'BAILEY20').

Within days of publication of The Final Pandemic the requests started coming through for an audiobook. As many of you will know I produced an audiobook version of Virus Mania in 2021 and apparently my Kiwi accent was well-received. So I spent many months over 2024 producing this new audiobook featuring Dr Sam’s down-under accent once again.

We will continue to provide a free and downloadable PDF that contains all of The Final Pandemic's references & notes with live links.

The Final Pandemic audiobook is available NOW through these suppliers:

