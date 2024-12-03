Unmasking the Viral Paradigm - Part Two

This is the second part of a two-part series – PART ONE can be viewed here. Our full essay can now also be dowloaded for free here. (We will provide an update when Vera Sharav’s book is published.)

In mid-2024, the legendary Vera Sharav of the Alliance for Human Research Protection sent a request. She asked if my husband Mark and I would write an essay concerning the perversion of science for her companion book to the documentary “Never Again is Now Global”.

The task for our chapter was to “unmask the viral paradigm” and bid A Farewell to Virology in non-technical language, while still citing scientific reports. We were more than happy to do so given that we have spent the last five years dismantling all aspects of the COVID-19 Fraud and the wider fraud of germ theory. Our essay provides the overview of how the “pandemic” was staged and in some ways is a summary of part of our latest book, The Final Pandemic.

We have been advised that the manuscript for the new book has 25 chapters penned by 21 contributors. While the book is not yet available, Vera gave her blessing for us to produce an advance video version of our chapter in order to reach as many people as possible. We are pleased to present the essay here for the first time in the public domain…

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE