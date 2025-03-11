Are LED Lights Destroying Your Health?

In case you had not noticed, our traditional forms of lighting have been disappearing at an incredible rate to make way for LED lamps. They are typically promoted as the “best” form of lighting with purported environmental and cost-saving benefits. But is there a downside to LED lighting, including potential compromises to our health?

As we have exposed previously, many products that are approved by governments or their favoured industries come with hidden dangers. This includes vaccines, pasteurised milk, deodorant, shampoo and sunscreen. As such, we should be sceptical when governments take an active role in phasing out older lighting to make way for LEDs.

This video provides an overview of LED lighting technology and why we are in the middle of a disturbing first generation experiment. We ask: is the exposure to high-energy blue light too high a price to pay to save a few dollars a week? I will also share with you my family’s experience with LED lighting and what we decided to do in our own home.

👉 Full show notes and related videos HERE