Kellogg's, "Germs" & Food Pyramids

Over the last five years the most “controversial” issue we have dealt with is that of virus existence. However, equally contentious and known to even more people is the subject of best dietary practices. Whether it has been through our own website, Youtube, Odysee, or more recently Substack, hundreds of “experts” like to tell the Bailey family what to eat. (Or more often what NOT to eat.)
In our years of researching food, one of the most fascinating topics has been the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the origins of Big Food companies such as Kellogg’s and Sanitarium. Many people will be aware of their vegetarian themes but perhaps not why Ellen G. White and John Kellogg were so against animal-sourced food. Was it faith-based inspiration or a doctrine derived from sound scientific evidence?
In this video we look into some of the nutty “science” and the spurious use of the Bible to maintain belief systems. The journey also touches eugenics and population-wide measures such as the now (in)famous food pyramids. And lastly, why on Earth was the Adventist Church pushing COVID-19 shots as another one of their alleged health measures?…
References
“John Harvey Kellogg”, Wikipedia (accessed 14 Feb 2025)
Diphtheria: its causes, prevention, and proper treatment, Dr John H. Kellogg, 1879
“How Dr. Kellogg’s world-renowned health spa made him a wellness titan”, PBS, 18 Aug 2017
“Why Seventh-day Adventists are so often vegan or vegetarian”, The Conversation, 25 May 2022
“Reasons for Discarding Flesh Foods” from The Ministry of Healing, Ellen G. White, 1905
“What does the Bible say about GERMS?”, Dr Sam Bailey, 17 Nov 2024
“What Did Ellen White Teach About Vegetarianism?”, askanadventistfriend.com (accessed 17 Feb 2025)
“GENERAL CONFERENCE: COVID-19 Vaccines: Addressing Concerns, Offering Counsel”, General Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists, 19 Dec 2020
The itinerary of a breakfast, Dr John H. Kellogg, 1920
“Should You Eat Bugs?”, Dr Sam Bailey, 24 Sep 2022
“An 1897 Food Pyramid Scheme”, Ian Brabner, 12 Aug 2015
“What You Need To Know About Folic Acid”, Dr Sam Bailey, 29 Jun 2024
Untamed Earth – Organic Farm, Christchurch, NZ.
Ohoka Farmers Market, North Canterbury, NZ.
Terrain Therapy, Drs Ulric Williams & Samantha Bailey, 2022
Share this post