Kellogg's, "Germs" & Food Pyramids

Over the last five years the most “controversial” issue we have dealt with is that of virus existence. However, equally contentious and known to even more people is the subject of best dietary practices. Whether it has been through our own website, Youtube, Odysee, or more recently Substack, hundreds of “experts” like to tell the Bailey family what to eat. (Or more often what NOT to eat.)

In our years of researching food, one of the most fascinating topics has been the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the origins of Big Food companies such as Kellogg’s and Sanitarium. Many people will be aware of their vegetarian themes but perhaps not why Ellen G. White and John Kellogg were so against animal-sourced food. Was it faith-based inspiration or a doctrine derived from sound scientific evidence?

In this video we look into some of the nutty “science” and the spurious use of the Bible to maintain belief systems. The journey also touches eugenics and population-wide measures such as the now (in)famous food pyramids. And lastly, why on Earth was the Adventist Church pushing COVID-19 shots as another one of their alleged health measures?…

References