Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27
12

What does the Bible say about GERMS?

Dr Sam Bailey
Nov 19, 2024
27
12
Share
Transcript

Over the past five years we have dissected multiple aspects of The COVID-19 Fraud. This has included wider critiques of germ “theory” and the entire notion of “pathogens“. Along with researchers such as Daniel Roytas (Can You Catch A Cold?) and Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy, we have turned over every stone to investigate whether contagion is real.

This research has largely been focussed on the modern scientific literature – that is, from the 1800s onwards when concepts such as Koch’s postulates were introduced. However, there is another source we can consult to gain important insights into this matter: the Bible. Contained within its pages are descriptions of feared diseases such as leprosy and plagues and why they come about.

In this video we analyse the claims that the Scripture supports germ theory and contagion. Was this one of the reasons that so many Christians went along with the COVID fairy story? For the Bailey family, the Bible revealed something completely different and we followed in the footsteps of Dr Ulric Williams on our path to understanding true health.

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE.

Discussion about this podcast

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
Recent Episodes
Drs Bailey Q&A 12 November 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
The Listeria Hysteria
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 31 October 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
What Killed the Native Populations?
  Dr Sam Bailey
Bursting The Germ Theory Bubble
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 14 October 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam White on the Medical Mafia
  Dr Sam Bailey