What does the Bible say about GERMS?

Over the past five years we have dissected multiple aspects of The COVID-19 Fraud. This has included wider critiques of germ “theory” and the entire notion of “pathogens“. Along with researchers such as Daniel Roytas (Can You Catch A Cold?) and Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy, we have turned over every stone to investigate whether contagion is real.

This research has largely been focussed on the modern scientific literature – that is, from the 1800s onwards when concepts such as Koch’s postulates were introduced. However, there is another source we can consult to gain important insights into this matter: the Bible. Contained within its pages are descriptions of feared diseases such as leprosy and plagues and why they come about.

In this video we analyse the claims that the Scripture supports germ theory and contagion. Was this one of the reasons that so many Christians went along with the COVID fairy story? For the Bailey family, the Bible revealed something completely different and we followed in the footsteps of Dr Ulric Williams on our path to understanding true health.

