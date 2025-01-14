Playback speed
Exposing the Plan to EXTORT Dr Sam

Jan 14, 2025
In 2020 I was one of the first doctors in the world to be fired for blowing the whistle on the COVID-19 fraud. Soon afterwards I received an ultimatum from the network TV show I fronted: pull your COVID publications or you'll be cancelled. At the same time the Medical Council of New Zealand "invited" me to sign a gag order that prevented me from speaking about COVID-19...at all. I turned down these "offers" and since that time have published hundreds of videos, dozens of articles, and four books.

By 2021 I had no wish to remain in the medical system and elected not to renew my licence, joining my husband Dr Mark Bailey who had exited medical practice in 2016. However, it is clear that we are a threat to the establishment and they have continued to work on management strategies. Firstly, it is evident that the mainstream media and "fact-checkers" have never mentioned Mark or any of his publications that support my public-facing videos. Instead the smear articles only mention me.

There have also been desperate attempts to prosecute me as I covered in my 2023 video 'Will I Be Struck Off?'. This included a week-long show trial almost 18 months ago and in 2024 my name was removed from the public medical register. But there was no public announcement, so what actually happened? In this video I am going to reveal for the first time their plan to extort an unprecedented amount of money from me because of my refusal to bend the knee. Will this have any effect on the Baileys and what does it mean for our future publications?...

