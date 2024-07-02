What You Need To Know About Folic Acid

Folic acid is something that we all need to know about. Many countries have mandatory “fortification” programs and most of us ingest it without too much thought. It has been presented by the World Health Organisation and their associates as a “win-win” for the public due to the purported prevention of neural tube defects such as spina bifida.
This video investigates some of the pivotal papers that were used as the evidence for folic acid supplementation for pregnant women and then entire populations. We examine what the real world data shows and why some of the numbers do not stack up.
Additionally, the folic acid they are putting in these products is not the same as the folate that has been depleted from our food in the first place. What are the implications of constant exposure to synthetic compounds and what can you do to remedy the situation today?
Hopefully you enjoy this video as well as all the other free resources encouraging healthy living at drsambailey.com. The book Terrain Therapy also outlines how to achieve your best health through right thinking and right living. It includes an outline of how our diets have been corrupted and what you can do to put everything back on track.
