What You Need To Know About Folic Acid

Dr Sam Bailey
Jul 02, 2024
Folic acid is something that we all need to know about. Many countries have mandatory “fortification” programs and most of us ingest it without too much thought. It has been presented by the World Health Organisation and their associates as a “win-win” for the public due to the purported prevention of neural tube defects such as spina bifida.

This video investigates some of the pivotal papers that were used as the evidence for folic acid supplementation for pregnant women and then entire populations. We examine what the real world data shows and why some of the numbers do not stack up.

Additionally, the folic acid they are putting in these products is not the same as the folate that has been depleted from our food in the first place. What are the implications of constant exposure to synthetic compounds and what can you do to remedy the situation today?

Hopefully you enjoy this video as well as all the other free resources encouraging healthy living at drsambailey.com. The book Terrain Therapy also outlines how to achieve your best health through right thinking and right living. It includes an outline of how our diets have been corrupted and what you can do to put everything back on track.

References

  1. Spina Bifida”, Wikipedia (accessed 21 Jun 2024)

  2. ACOG practice bulletin. Neural tube defects. Number 44, July 2003”, International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, 18 Sep 2003 

  3. Jim West: The Toxicology Taboo”, Dr Sam Bailey, 29 Oct 2022

  4. Toxicology vs Virology”, Dr Sam Bailey, 15 Oct 2022

  5. “Current Status of Teratology” in Handbook of Teratology, 1977

  6. Safe and Effective, Then and Now”, Dr Sam Bailey, 4 Aug 2021

  7. Describing the Prevalence of Neural Tube Defects Worldwide: A Systematic Literature Review” PLOS One, 11 Apr 2016

  8. Prevention of neural tube defects: Results of the Medical Research Council Vitamin Study”, Lancet, 20 Jul 1991

  9. Prevention of the First Occurrence of Neural-Tube Defects by Periconceptional Vitamin Supplementation”, New England Journal of Medicine, 24 Dec 1992

  10. Anti-Fertility Vaccines and Population Control”, Dr Sam Bailey, 5 Jan 2022

  11. Updated Estimates of Neural Tube Defects Prevented by Mandatory Folic Acid Fortification — United States, 1995–2011”, CDC - Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 16 Jan 2015

  12. Gallery of Graphs”, Jordan Henderson, 6 Feb 2024

  13. Epidemiology of neural tube defects”, Saudi Medical Journal, 2014

  14. FOLIC ACID” PubChem - Hazardous Substances Data Bank

  15. Contemporary Issues Surrounding Folic Acid Fortification Initiatives”, Preventive Nutrition and Food Science, 31 Dec 2014

  16. Global Fortification Data Exchange

  17. How Do I Get Folic Acid Out Of My Body?”, Seeking Health, 23 Jun 2021

  18. Milmore Downs - Organic Flour NZ

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
