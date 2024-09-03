Whooping Cough and the Vaccine Myth

These days it seems not a month goes by in which we fail to hear that humanity is under attack from another “pathogen“. This is usually presented as not-proven-to-exist “viruses” such as SARS-CoV-2, Avian Flu or Monkeypox. However, once in a while the “germ” is said to be in the form of a known entity such as a bacterium.

Whooping cough has hit the headlines in recent weeks with the claim that new outbreaks are occurring. The fear dial is being turned up with warnings that it is highly contagious and the unvaccinated are at risk of being attacked by aerosolised Bordetella pertussis. In this video we go back to the early 1900s origin of this belief and expose the flawed scientific publications that have been used to prop up germ theory and this “infectious” disease.

The reality of the epidemiological data paints quite a picture and patently demonstrates inconsistencies with both the notion of contagion and the claimed benefits of vaccines. We wrote that, “all pandemics lead to vaccines” in our most recent book The Final Pandemic and is the whooping cough story yet another example of a deceptive marketing funnel? More importantly, we must go beyond germ tunnel vision and appreciate the real ways to achieve true health.

