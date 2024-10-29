What Killed the Native Populations?

We have refuted all aspects of germ theory including an analysis of ‘the 14th century plague’, alleged to have been the deadliest pandemic of all time. We have concluded that while Koch’s postulates were logical and scientifically formulated, even Koch failed to satisfy them for any microbe. Germ theory is a refuted hypothesis with entire books dedicated to exposing this astounding fact including Virus Mania and The Final Pandemic.

We have dealt with every angle of the foundational science including “contagion”, “immunity”, “antibodies”, “vaccines” and of course the very existence of “viruses” and “pathogens”. So what could be left to maintain the belief in so-called dangerous ‘germs’? Well, there is one more question that is still being sent to us: “what about infectious diseases that devastated native populations?”…

In this video, we look into some well-known examples of Europeans travelling to the New World and the Pacific Islands in previous centuries. Populations can certainly be affected by the arrival of another culture in their region but what is the basis to the “infectious” diseases hypothesis? Unsurprisingly, trying to derive evidence from flawed upstream science has resulted in some creative storytelling in the attempts to maintain germ mythology.

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE