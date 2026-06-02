The Truth About Ebola

There have been a plethora of headlines promoting “new” virus narratives in 2026 after the COVID-19 fraud has taken a back seat. Now, fresh narratives involving hantavirus have been launched or at least relaunched after earlier episodes. Additionally, subplots have included perennial viruses such as influenza, measles and the previously dreaded HIV.

However, none of these stories stir up the same fear as Ebola, which is now being featured in the latest campaign. This is because people have been conditioned to believe that fever, bleeding from the eyes and a 50% death rate is the result of a highly-contagious “virus”. And while previous “outbreaks” have been limited to the Third World, the latest push involves the threat of much further spread.

We have exposed the anatomy of the fake COVID pandemic many times, including non-sensical case definitions and meaningless statistics. While we have covered Ebola previously, particularly in ‘Bioweapons BS‘, this is our first presentation completely dedicated to the topic. In this video we examine its history, whether anything new is actually happening and how best to respond to this latest situation.

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