Bioweapon BS

Flashback to my October 2022 presentation
Dr Sam Bailey
Apr 02, 2025
Transcript

Many people can see that there are problems with the “virus” model and the concept of contagion in general. However, the notion of “bioweapons” instills a sense of fear in the population. Along with the mainstream media, various members of the health freedom community are promoting “engineered pathogens” and “lab leaks.”

In this video, we take a look at the scientific evidence at the heart of these so-called “bioweapons” claims. Watch as we dismantle the most scary “virus” of them all – Ebola.

References

  1. Gain of Function Gaslighting”, Dr Sam Bailey, 30 Jun 2021.

  2. Gain of Function Garbage”, Dr Sam Bailey, 18 Jan 2022.

  3. Biohazard” in New York Times, 20 Jun 1999.

  4. Selling the threat of bioterrorism”, LA Times, 1 Jul 2007.

  5. Dr. Ken Alibek & Dr. Peter McCullough (C19: Origins & Intentions)”, 14 Sep 2022.

  6. The Best Decision Bill Gates Ever Made”, WSJ, 18 Feb 2021.

  7. Ebola: Last British man to survive deadly virus says public must be warned of danger”, 25 Aug 2014.

  8. A case of Ebola virus infection”, BMJ, 27 Aug 1977.

  9. Side effects of interferon-alpha therapy”, Pharm Work Sci, Dec 2005.

  10. Viral haemorrhagic fever in southern Sudan and northern Zaire. Preliminary studies on the aetiological agent”, Lancet, 1977.

  11. The Ebola “Virus” Part 1”, ViroLIEgy, 26 Sep 2022.

  12. Experimental Respiratory Infection of Marmosets (Callithrix jacchus) With Ebola Virus Kikwit”, The Journal of Infectious Diseases, 1 Sept 2015.

  13. The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier”, by Dr David Martin, 2021.

  14. A Farewell To Virology (Expert Edition)”, Dr Mark Bailey, 15 Sep 2022.

  15. 21st Century Wire – Patrick Henningsen with Dr. Mark Bailey”, 25 Sep 2022.

  16. Conversations With Dr. Cowan & Friends | EP 53: Dr. Mark Bailey”, 22 Sep 2022.

  17. Anthrax, Arsenic and Old Lace”, Sally Fallon Morell, 19 Oct 2020.

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
