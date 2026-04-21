High Court Showdown: Can India Prove Viruses Exist?

In 2020 the world was brought to its knees through what was exposed to be the COVID-19 fairytale. There was no new disease, simply the deceptive creation of cases through misuse of the PCR and a veritable PCR pandemic. Behind all this was the claimed emergence of a novel “coronavirus” – another of virology’s fictional constructs.

There have been various ways to raise awareness about these medical fallacies and the erroneous germ “theory”. For Mark and I, the focus has been our collection of publications comprising videos, books and supporting technical essays. However, there are other ways to shine some light on one of the biggest misconceptions of our time.

Since 2020, ‘no virus’ work has taken on truly international proportions. One of the most significant efforts has come from a team in India where a challenge against virology and medical microbiology has been presented to the government “authorities”. The public interest litigation was recently heard in the High Court and in this video we will find out what happened next…

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