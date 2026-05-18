Welcome Aboard the Hantavirus Cruise

In March 2025, we published “Hollywood’s Hantavirus” in response to the claim that Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy had succumbed to the purported disease. One of the pivotal issues with the condition is the non-specific clinical picture and the reliance on dubious laboratory tests. In any case, dissection of a foundational 1978 paper revealed that although hemorrhagic fever is real, it was not shown to be caused by a ‘virus‘.

In recent weeks we have seen more hantavirus hype in the form of the “stricken” ship MV Hondius. Cruise ship contagion stories are nothing new and we published “They’re Doing It Again!” in 2022 to document the Princess liner trilogy that helped launch the COVID-19 Fraud. However, “hantavirus” appears to be a strange entity to go fishing for as, even on mainstream terms, it is rare and this version is said to have a horrendous mortality rate.

Many more people are now aware that the viral paradigm has been unmasked. Nevertheless, we have been receiving a large number of questions concerning what happened on the MV Hondius and why some passengers died. In this video I will expose the absurdities of the news coverage, what did not happen, and most importantly: how to keep our focus on true health…

Detailed refutations of further scientific papers alleged to provide evidence for ‘hantavirus’ can be found in ​”The Hanta Hustle – From Rodent Tissues to Digital Sequences” by researcher Mike Stone.

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