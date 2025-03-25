Playback speed
Hollywood's Hantavirus

Dr Sam Bailey
Mar 25, 2025
In recent weeks we have been asked to comment on the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. The media has run numerous stories about the last few days of their lives, including the claim that a “hantavirus” killed Arakawa. Fortunately, those who are aware of the viral delusion can smell a rat…

Over the years we have refuted the evidence for the existence of “viruses” whether it be COVID-19, measles, chickenpox, influenza, HPV, HIV, Tobacco Mosaic Virus, and many other viruses. However, up to now, neither Mark nor I have ever published material or publicly commented on ‘hantaviruses’. Interestingly, our research uncovered some surprising twists that should pique the interest of even our most seasoned audience members.

One thing that did not surprise us was a celebrity case being used to promote an alleged viral disease – an old gambit covered in both Virus Mania and The Final Pandemic. Something else that did not surprise us was GAVI¹ promoting ‘hantavirus’ as “the next pandemic?” in 2021. While there is no vaccine available for widespread distribution yet, they certainly have a few in the pipeline.

[1.] “an unholy alliance of some of the most corrupt organizations in the world. One of its roles is to extract huge amounts of money from ‘donor country’ citizens for transfer to ‘vaccine manufacturers’ such as Pfizer.” See: The Final Pandemic, Drs Mark & Samantha Bailey, 2024

👉 Full show notes and related videos HERE.

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
