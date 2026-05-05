The Truth About Antivirals

The belief in viruses has been called the viral delusion and one of the first treatises on the topic was our book Virus Mania. A complete technical refutation of the virus model was provided in A Farewell to Virology. Additionally, over the past seven years we have been dismantling the entire edifice through videos and articles dealing with each specific element.

However, one question that we continue to receive is: “if viruses don’t exist then what exactly are antivirals?” Unfortunately, these compounds do exist and are part of the medico-pharmaceutical industry’s killing fields. Within the disastrous “healthcare” system they are employed as weapons in the phoney war on germs.

In this video we explain what the real target of “antivirals” are if there are no viruses to act upon. This is certainly a drug class that cannot be ignored due to its similarities with cancer chemotherapeutics. But perhaps the pivotal question to ponder will be: “is the belief in viruses even more dangerous than the pharmaceuticals used in their name?”…

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