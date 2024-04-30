The Ivermectin Games

In the COVID-19 era we have been asked about Ivermectin many times, particularly in 2020 and 2021. We addressed it in a COVID FAQs presentation in March 2021 because people in the health freedom community kept enquiring as to why I was not promoting the drug. For us the foundational issue was that COVID-19 was not a novel disease and the cases were defined by non-diagnostic tests as I explained in my 2020 video “What Is A Covid-19 Case?“.

During our two decades in the medical system, neither Mark nor I ever prescribed Ivermectin and it always seemed odd that it became an alleged treatment for COVID-19 and the phantom virus ‘SARS-CoV-2’. However, like the “lab leak” narrative, Ivermectin has been a permitted alternative narrative that everyone seems to know about.

In this video we take a look at the history of one of the biggest-selling drugs in the world, including the 2020 mainstream virology paper that claimed it was an “anti-viral” agent. While that paper was able to be shared tens of millions times, by contrast those of us who discussed the virologists’ experiments were receiving strikes and bans on Big Tech platforms. There is something very suspicious about the Ivermectin narrative especially as its mythology continues to grow with new claims that it could be a treatment for cancer.

