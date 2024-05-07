Playback speed
Should You Trust COVID Avatars?

Dr Sam Bailey
May 07, 2024
2
Transcript

No transcript...

This week's video is a bit different from our usual content. Instead of taking a dive into a particular medical or health topic, I'm going to talk about the phenomenon of avatar accounts. These have become much more common during the COVID-19 era and some have accrued fairly large audiences with claims that they are "truth tellers".

However, some of these accounts are clearly not telling the truth and are using their influence to promote the fraudulent "pandemic" as well as its related matters such as "viruses", stories of "gain of function" and "bio-weapons", and alleged treatments involving Ivermectin and other Big Pharma products.

Whoever is behind the avatar accounts, they are always hiding something: most importantly the identity or group behind the avatar. Also of note is how some of these accounts suddenly appeared with large followings on Substack when they previously had little to no presence on other platforms. Please share your thoughts in the comments about who could be behind these accounts and if they may be attempting to influence particular narratives.

Show notes and related videos 👉 HERE

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
