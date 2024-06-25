Pierre Chaillot: “I’m coming out ‘no virus’…”

Pierre Chaillot is a statistician and author from France who has been exposing the data related to COVID-19 since early 2020. Using official French figures he meticulously demonstrated that even on their own terms there was no “infectious disease” pandemic and it was all a show. In his book COVID-19 – Decoding Official Data, he explains how the public’s perception was manipulated with the promotion of statistics, some of which had been completely disconnected from the concept of health.

Pierre’s ultimate conclusion from his analysis of the numbers was that ‘SARS-CoV-2’ did not exist as claimed. This revelation led him to start investigating the statistics related to other claimed “viral” diseases such as influenza. In analysing decades of data one thing became clear: the patterns do not support the virus model or the concept of contagion.

The mainstream media and “fact-checkers” did their best to smear his work but Pierre’s book (“Covid 19, ce que révèlent les chiffres officiels”) became a surprising best-seller in France where it sold over 50,000 copies. I had the great honour of writing a foreword for the English version of the book which is available here.

