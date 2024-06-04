Playback speed
Share post
Is Immunity Real?

Dr Sam Bailey
Jun 04, 2024
121
Transcript

The subject of immunology often appears very complicated with an ever-expanding body of literature covering cell types, immune pathways, and molecules such as antibodies. The latter is one of the mainstays of the concept of being “immune” to a disease but what is actually being measured in your blood? And while the vaccine promoters claim that the generation of antibodies is a good thing, what has actually happened to the recipient?

On other occasions, antibodies are deemed as “bad” and are used to diagnose one of the so-called “auto-immune” diseases or an invented condition such as Alpha-gal Syndrome and Lyme disease. The most feared of all is ‘HIV’ antibodies, supposedly specific to a deadly virus…that has never been shown to exist. However, even the HIV proponents admit that the “specific” antibodies can be found in dozens of conditions, including in recipients of experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

With all of the inconsistencies in the original hypotheses, it raises the foundational question of whether “immunity” is even a scientific concept? In this video we look at some of the historical aspects of immunology and why the whole thing is so crucial to the maintenance of germ theory and its beneficiaries. The good news is that we can safely ignore most of this fear-based paradigm and find a better way to health.

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE.

Please note comments and the associated thread will be removed if they are off-topic or disrepectful to other people.

