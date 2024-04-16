41

Glandular Fever and the Fable of EBV

Dr Sam Bailey
Apr 16, 2024
41
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

In recent years, we have received many requests to talk about ‘infectious mononucleosis’, also known as ‘glandular fever’. Although people have realised that germ theory is a refuted hypothesis and there is no evidence that microbes are ‘pathogens‘, is glandular fever not something that goes around?

There is so much to unpack when it comes to the alleged Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Its apparent powers to infect almost everyone and cause a growing number of diseases including cancers and multiple sclerosis is now being used to justify the development of a vaccine that is clearly aimed at the childhood vaccination schedule. However, the mythology that has been built on EBV has its origins in the 1960s and there are a couple of pivotal virology papers that everyone needs to know about. 

What exactly is the condition known as glandular fever and why is it unwise to act as though there is an ‘it’ passing around? What is the body trying to do and how can we learn from the experience? Join me in this video as we discuss all this and more…  

NOTE: in this presentation I refer to “EBV antibodies” in general. Many laboratories perform several different antibody assays (e.g. see here) with the claim that they indicate different stages of the “infection”. I outline why none of the assays can be used as evidence for a virus.

👉 Show notes and related videos HERE.

41 Comments
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
Recent Episodes
59:08
Dan Roytas: Can You Catch A Cold?
  Dr Sam Bailey
26:00
When You Wish Upon A "Bio-Weapon"
  Dr Sam Bailey
1:11:38
Drs Bailey Q&A 31 March 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey
18:52
The Ongoing DDT Cover-Up
  Dr Sam Bailey
1:00:52
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 March 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey
21:29
The Dengue Drop Shot
  Dr Sam Bailey
1:36:55
A Farewell To Virology - Part 3 (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
  Dr Sam Bailey