Glandular Fever and the Fable of EBV

In recent years, we have received many requests to talk about ‘infectious mononucleosis’, also known as ‘glandular fever’. Although people have realised that germ theory is a refuted hypothesis and there is no evidence that microbes are ‘pathogens‘, is glandular fever not something that goes around?

There is so much to unpack when it comes to the alleged Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Its apparent powers to infect almost everyone and cause a growing number of diseases including cancers and multiple sclerosis is now being used to justify the development of a vaccine that is clearly aimed at the childhood vaccination schedule. However, the mythology that has been built on EBV has its origins in the 1960s and there are a couple of pivotal virology papers that everyone needs to know about.

What exactly is the condition known as glandular fever and why is it unwise to act as though there is an ‘it’ passing around? What is the body trying to do and how can we learn from the experience? Join me in this video as we discuss all this and more…

NOTE: in this presentation I refer to “EBV antibodies” in general. Many laboratories perform several different antibody assays (e.g. see here) with the claim that they indicate different stages of the “infection”. I outline why none of the assays can be used as evidence for a virus.

