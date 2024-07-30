Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
34

Toxic Shock: Bacteria vs Terrain

Dr Sam Bailey
Jul 30, 2024
34
Share
Transcript

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) is a devastating condition that can lead to permanent injuries and sometimes even death. In the 1970s there was an increase in cases in the United States following the introduction of new tampon lines. Despite the clear connection of illness to the products, germ theory was invoked and bacteria were said to be the "cause".

In this video we examine the key historical events and what some of the pivotal scientific papers actually revealed. We also consider the long-term repercussions of interfering with both menstruation and the normal function of the vagina. Additionally, new information is presented with regard to the toxicology of so-called feminine sanitary products.

Toxic shock syndrome is another example of the medical establishment claiming that our ubiquitous microbes are also disease-causing "pathogens". The underlying terrain is ignored and the allopathic system engages in a dangerous war against Nature. This presentation contains essential information for women while men will also discover important facts to understand and share with female family members, particularly those of child-bearing age.

👉👉 Full show notes and references HERE

34 Comments
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
Recent Episodes
Drs Bailey Q&A 31 July 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
Virus, Bacteriophage & Single “Virus” Genomics
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 15 July 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth
  Dr Sam Bailey
What You Need To Know About Folic Acid
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 30 June 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
Pierre Chaillot: “I’m coming out ‘no virus’…”
  Dr Sam Bailey