Toxic Shock: Bacteria vs Terrain

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) is a devastating condition that can lead to permanent injuries and sometimes even death. In the 1970s there was an increase in cases in the United States following the introduction of new tampon lines. Despite the clear connection of illness to the products, germ theory was invoked and bacteria were said to be the "cause".

In this video we examine the key historical events and what some of the pivotal scientific papers actually revealed. We also consider the long-term repercussions of interfering with both menstruation and the normal function of the vagina. Additionally, new information is presented with regard to the toxicology of so-called feminine sanitary products.

Toxic shock syndrome is another example of the medical establishment claiming that our ubiquitous microbes are also disease-causing "pathogens". The underlying terrain is ignored and the allopathic system engages in a dangerous war against Nature. This presentation contains essential information for women while men will also discover important facts to understand and share with female family members, particularly those of child-bearing age.

👉👉 Full show notes and references HERE