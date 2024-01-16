Playback speed
Fake Epidemics, Tests & Drugs with Rebecca Culshaw-Smith

Dr Sam Bailey
Jan 16, 2024
Rebecca Culshaw-Smith is a medical researcher and author of the book The Real AIDS Epidemic. After starting her academic career with a mathematical focus she became drawn into the area of HIV/AIDS and quickly discovered that it was a world built upon deception and mistruths. Rebecca is motivated to end the harm being done to vulnerable individuals who are being used to sustain sales of bogus “anti-viral” pharmaceutical products. 

Here is what she had to say about:

  • discovering that the HIV/AIDS model was scientifically bankrupt

  • going public with her book and the repercussions/smear campaigns against her 

  • how the COVID-19 “pandemic” is related to the AIDS “epidemic”

  • the scandal of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs for a virus that does not exist

  • the misunderstandings concerning probability and medical tests

  • the pitfalls of antenatal “screening”.

References:

Follow Rebecca on her Substack HERE

  1. Why I Quit HIV – Rebecca Culshaw on Lew Rockwell Website (2006)

  2. Science Sold Out – Rebecca Culshaw (Amazon)

  3. The Real AIDS Epidemic – Rebecca Culshaw-Smith (Amazon)

  4. Open letter to FB from 50 LGBTQ organisations

  5. How a Drugmaker Profited by Slow-Walking a Promising H.I.V. Therapy (New York Times Article on Truvada 2023)

  6. False positive Down syndrome screening — more common than you think – Substack

  7. When They Warn of Rare Disorders, These Prenatal Tests Are Usually WrongNew York Times

  8. Newborn screening blood tests kept by NZ Police

  9. The Origin, Persistence and Failings of HIV/AIDS Theory – Henry H. Bauer

  10. When AIDS Began – Michelle Cochrane (2003)

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
