Fake Epidemics, Tests & Drugs with Rebecca Culshaw-Smith

Rebecca Culshaw-Smith is a medical researcher and author of the book The Real AIDS Epidemic. After starting her academic career with a mathematical focus she became drawn into the area of HIV/AIDS and quickly discovered that it was a world built upon deception and mistruths. Rebecca is motivated to end the harm being done to vulnerable individuals who are being used to sustain sales of bogus “anti-viral” pharmaceutical products.

Here is what she had to say about:

discovering that the HIV/AIDS model was scientifically bankrupt

going public with her book and the repercussions/smear campaigns against her

how the COVID-19 “pandemic” is related to the AIDS “epidemic”

the scandal of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs for a virus that does not exist

the misunderstandings concerning probability and medical tests

the pitfalls of antenatal “screening”.

