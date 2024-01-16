Fake Epidemics, Tests & Drugs with Rebecca Culshaw-Smith

Rebecca Culshaw-Smith is a medical researcher and author of the book The Real AIDS Epidemic. After starting her academic career with a mathematical focus she became drawn into the area of HIV/AIDS and quickly discovered that it was a world built upon deception and mistruths. Rebecca is motivated to end the harm being done to vulnerable individuals who are being used to sustain sales of bogus “anti-viral” pharmaceutical products.
Here is what she had to say about:
discovering that the HIV/AIDS model was scientifically bankrupt
going public with her book and the repercussions/smear campaigns against her
how the COVID-19 “pandemic” is related to the AIDS “epidemic”
the scandal of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs for a virus that does not exist
the misunderstandings concerning probability and medical tests
the pitfalls of antenatal “screening”.
References:
Follow Rebecca on her Substack HERE
Why I Quit HIV – Rebecca Culshaw on Lew Rockwell Website (2006)
Science Sold Out – Rebecca Culshaw (Amazon)
The Real AIDS Epidemic – Rebecca Culshaw-Smith (Amazon)
How a Drugmaker Profited by Slow-Walking a Promising H.I.V. Therapy (New York Times Article on Truvada 2023)
False positive Down syndrome screening — more common than you think – Substack
When They Warn of Rare Disorders, These Prenatal Tests Are Usually Wrong – New York Times
The Origin, Persistence and Failings of HIV/AIDS Theory – Henry H. Bauer
When AIDS Began – Michelle Cochrane (2003)
