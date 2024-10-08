Dr Sam White on the Medical Mafia

Dr Sam White had been a General Practitioner in the United Kingdom for over a decade when the COVID-19 show was launched in 2020. His refusal to participate in rituals such as face masking soon attracted the attention of unquestioning colleagues and then the medical “authorities”. Not deterred, in early 2021 he recorded a video that went “viral” with millions of views as he exposed the vaccine rollout scam.

Like me, Sam renounced his medical licence and in parallel with my experience, the General Medical Council kept him on the medical register in order to stage a kangaroo court. Again like me, Sam had no interest in participating in such a ridiculous spectacle. A few weeks ago he was ‘struck off’ so I caught up with him to find out what happened and why we are both a major problem for the controlled and dangerous medical establishment.

Dr Sam (UK version) also explained how a personal health crisis led him to move away from allopathic medicine and into a more holistic approach through functional medicine. This included waking up to the widespread perversions of the pharmaceutical industry and becoming an evidence-based “anti-vaxxer”. Despite the gravity of the current situation, he retains a sharp sense of humour. Additionally, this unshakeable and authentic physician continues to show what must be done to end systemic corruption.

