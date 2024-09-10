Playback speed
Dr Fauci's West Nile Virus

Dr Sam Bailey
Sep 10, 2024
In the world of virology, there are many blockbuster “viruses” that serve the deadly Pharmaceutical Empire and friends. Everyone is familiar with the Spanish Flumeasles, and relative new “virus” on the block ‘SARS-CoV-2’ first appearing in Once Upon A Time in Wuhan. However, is there now another contender?…

The establishment claim that the ‘West Nile virus’ (WNV) was discovered in Uganda in 1937 through an interesting “isolation” technique that involved some foul play against mice. While the public subsequently heard little about WNV, this changed recently with news platforms reporting that 83-year-old Dr Anthony Fauci had been infected. Some states have gone on high alert and started spraying the streets with insecticides, reminiscent of the polio and DDT fraud last century.

Currently there are no WNV vaccines licensed for use in humans. There have been some attempts to prepare one for widespread application but it is unlikely to be rolled out…unless there is a declaration of a ‘Pandemic‘. In this video we expose the pseudoscience behind the entire WNV paradigm.

Addendum: I would highly recommend Dr Andrew Kaufman’s recent presentation “Is Eastern Equine Encephalitis Caused By A Virus?” – this has many parallels regarding alleged “virus isolation“, mosquito transmission, antibody assays and pointless public health measures.

