Christine Massey: "Don't trust Public Health."

In early 2020, the Canadian biostatistician Christine Massey realised that something was wrong with the COVID-19 story. She was motivated to commence investigations into virology and the claimed evidence for the existence of ‘SARS-CoV-2’. This led to the development of the Freedom of Information Act project that revealed more than 200 health and science institutions being unable to cite any valid scientific evidence for the alleged “virus”.

Over time the project has expanded to include other alleged “viruses” as well as evidence that any microbes, including bacteria, have been shown to be pathogenic in controlled scientific experiments. The conclusions from Christine’s research are clear: virology is based on pseudoscience and germ “theory” has been falsified. Her work has caught the attention of the establishment media and she even earned a typically-disingenuous “fact check” article recently.

My husband Mark and I had the privilege to have this relaxed discussion with Christine. We talked about what woke us up in 2020, dealing with mainstream antagonists (as well as those within the ‘freedom community’), trying to get people to see the foundational fraud of “pandemics”, and appreciating some of the wider frauds being perpetuated. It is fair to say that Christine Massey is truly one-of-a-kind, although a few months ago a case of mistaken identity allowed her to blow open the brewing “Avian Flu” swindle!

