Can You Catch Stomach Ulcers?

Dr Sam Bailey
May 28, 2024
Transcript

Since the early 1900s, the medical industry has embraced the germ “theory” paradigm even though the scientific literature has not supported the concept of pathogens. With regard to stomach problems such as gastritis and ulcers it is no different and in this case the scapegoat is the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.

What is different this time is that we are supposed to believe that there was great resistance to the idea that one bacterium could cause stomach inflammation and even cancer. However, even before the alleged evidence was published in the medical journals in the 1980s and 1990s, ‘triple therapy’ started bringing in the revenue for the pharmaceutical industry. Unfortunately, drugs are now celebrated as the fix rather than addressing the underlying terrain through dietary and lifestyle measures.

Join me in this video of medical mythology which involves Nobel prizes, drug patents and a major chapter in the phoney war on germs. We expose the fatal flaws in the pivotal experiment that Dr Barry Marshall performed on himself as well as the claim that Koch’s postulates were fulfilled in a monkey study a few years later. There is even an unexpected link to the COVID-19 fraud and the start of the Ivermectin Games.

Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
