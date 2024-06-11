Bioweapons 101: The Story of Anthrax

As my husband Mark documented in “HIV Inserts”, Lies & “Lab Leaks”, the COVID-19 “lab leak” narrative has been in play before the World Health Organisation even officially opened the “pandemic”. In recent years I have covered “gain of function” gaslighting and garbage as well as the pseudoscientific fantasies involving ‘bio-weapons’ here and here.

In recent years most of the fear-promoting stories have related to alleged “viruses” such as SARS-CoV-2 or the so-called Avian flu. When dismantling these tales we go back to the foundational papers to expose the fact that there is no evidence that any virus exists outside of computer labs. For many of us, we have bid A Farewell to Virology and its virus model. Additionally, because of the fatally flawed germ theory there is no evidence for the existence of microbial pathogens.

However, anthrax is a curious case because it is alleged that the spores of Bacillus anthracis can be weaponised. In this video we examine the 2001 anthrax attacks in the United States and the alleged military facility leak with dozens of deaths in the Soviet Union in 1979. Is this nature’s only true bio-weapon or has the mixture been spiked? This was a fascinating investigation into decades of scientific work and it revealed more than a few bizarre twists…

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE

Please note comments and the associated thread will be removed if they are off-topic or disrepectful to other people.