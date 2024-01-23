Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
140

What We Weren't Taught About The Plague

Dr Sam Bailey
Jan 23, 2024
140
Share
Transcript

“The Plague” or “The Black Death” was said to have wiped out half of Europe’s population in the mid-1300s to earn the title as the most deadly pandemic of all time. It is claimed that the bacterium Yersinia Pestis caused the death of all of these people and that the disease was so infectious that being anywhere near a case could be fatal.

Many aspects of the narrative simply do not stack up, in particular the fact that germ theory and Koch’s postulates have been falsified numerous times over the past century. As our Italian friends declared after their recent interview with Dr Mark Bailey, these fairy tales have enslaved the world in a false paradigm of disease for generations.

Present day germ theorists have been ignoring many of the inconvenient facts including a far more detailed account of plague cases in Australia last century. In this video we examine the science behind this so-called contagious disease and why the wheels have fallen off one of the crown jewels of “pandemic” mythology.

Show notes and related videos HERE.

Discussion about this podcast

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
Recent Episodes
Christine Massey: "Don't trust Public Health."
  Dr Sam BaileyDr Mark Bailey, and Christine Massey FOIs
Drs Bailey Q&A 30 September 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
The Corruption is Real and Sickening
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 15 September 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
Dr Fauci's West Nile Virus
  Dr Sam Bailey
Whooping Cough and the Vaccine Myth
  Dr Sam Bailey
Drs Bailey Q&A 31 August 2024
  Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey
The Truth About Contagion
  Dr Sam Bailey