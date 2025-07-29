Wake Up! You're Being Robbed!

In October 2019, an event was hosted in New York City by the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation and Johns Hopkins. "Event 201" simulated the effects of a pandemic caused by a novel "coronavirus" that jumped into humanity with no vaccine being available in the first year. It should sound familiar as the plot mirrored The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity that was set in motion a few months later.

Our publications, including Virus Mania and The Final Pandemic, have exposed why such "infectious disease" pandemics are based in pseudoscience. Microbes, whether they are known to exist or are imagined to exist, have nothing to do with The Real Reasons Why You Get Sick and What Really Makes You Ill. However, the trillion dollar medico-pharmaceutical industry depends very heavily on maintaining this broken germ theory narrative...

Recently an exercise called 'Tranquil Passport' took place in the United States in order to prepare for a...“true international health crisis”. It appears that the public are been robbed once again through the diversion of their money into "The Healthcare System Hoax". In case you feared this might be a depressing video - au contraire! - prepare to be astounded by the amount of comedy that can be found in this crumbling pandemic scam!

References