Doctor: Why I Changed My Mind About Screening Tests

An increasing proportion of the population is now realising that the “Healthcare” System is a Hoax, if not a veritable Killing Field. The COVID-19 fairytale motivated researchers such as ourselves to fully dissect not only the viral and germ “theory” claims but the entire field of allopathic medicine. It was a wholesale shift away from a broken medical model and into that of Terrain Therapy.

Abandoning the beliefs and “treatments” of allopathy is one thing but does that mean their tests are also useless? We live in an era in which the number of blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests and invasive tests such as colonoscopies have gone through the roof. However, despite all the ‘screening’ tests and programmes, the incidence of serious conditions such as cancer continues to climb.

Something does not add up here so in this video we look at the concept of alleged screening tests and whether they can benefit your health. We explain the paradox of how you can be diagnosed with a deadly viral disease…without any virus. I will also share my own experience when doctors tried to diagnose me with serious medical conditions based on “routine” blood tests…and how I responded.

References