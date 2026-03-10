Rubella Vaccines: What You NEED To Know

The spectrum of alleged “infectious diseases” includes severe ones such as poliomyelitis, HIV and even the fabled “Black Death” or plague. Then there are the mild ones such as influenza although the imagined virus has sometimes been said to have killed millions at a time. While this distortion of science is no joke, one may see the funny side of fantasy “human coronavirus experiments” at the very bottom of the barrel.

Rubella, or “German measles” occupies a unique position in the giant book of allopathic medicine. Up until the 1940s it was considered to be one of the mildest childhood diseases, of little more consequence than a brief bout of the flu. However, everything changed in 1942 when an Australian doctor published a paper that resulted in rubella becoming a dreaded condition across the world.

The sudden change in narrative blamed the alleged rubella virus for permanently damaging babies in utero to cause severe congenital defects. By the 1960s, girls and mothers were scrambling to be vaccinated, a factor that enabled the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella or MMR vaccine to become part of the medical landscape. In this video we examine the foundational scientific evidence to reveal the nature of a medico-pharmaceutical misconception that resulted in another use of “the virus as a cover story“.

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