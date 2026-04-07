10 Ways YOU Are Being Tricked by the CDC

According to the CDC Foundation ‘public health’ is, “the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities”[1]. While that sounds great in theory, unfortunately the concept has been co-opted and the Healthcare System is a Hoax. To quote Canadian biostatistician Christine Massey, “Don’t trust Public Health” if you are seeking the truth.

At the close of last century, the (misnamed) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published its “Ten Great Public Health Achievements”. The document made the claim that since 1900, public health measures had lengthened life spans by an average of 25 years. Given that the allopathic medical cartel operates vast “Killing Fields“, how is this claimed 25 years even remotely possible?

The CDC relied on the story that “infectious” diseases wreaked havoc with the population due to dangerous ‘germs‘. Their claimed successes were thus largely attributed to antibiotics and vaccines. However, some of the other alleged beneficial “public health” measures appeared equally dubious…including fluoridation of drinking water and reproduction control attempts.

[1] https://www.cdcfoundation.org/what-public-health

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