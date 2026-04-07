10 Ways YOU Are Being Tricked by the CDC

According to the CDC Foundation ‘public health’ is, “the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities”[1]. While that sounds great in theory, unfortunately the concept has been co-opted and the Healthcare System is a Hoax. To quote Canadian biostatistician Christine Massey, “Don’t trust Public Health” if you are seeking the truth.
At the close of last century, the (misnamed) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published its “Ten Great Public Health Achievements”. The document made the claim that since 1900, public health measures had lengthened life spans by an average of 25 years. Given that the allopathic medical cartel operates vast “Killing Fields“, how is this claimed 25 years even remotely possible?
The CDC relied on the story that “infectious” diseases wreaked havoc with the population due to dangerous ‘germs‘. Their claimed successes were thus largely attributed to antibiotics and vaccines. However, some of the other alleged beneficial “public health” measures appeared equally dubious…including fluoridation of drinking water and reproduction control attempts.
[1] https://www.cdcfoundation.org/what-public-health
References
“Ten Great Public Health Achievements — United States, 1900–1999”, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, United States CDC, 2 Apr 1999
“Improving Health: Measuring Effects of Medical Care”, The Milbank Quarterly, 1994
“The Healthcare System Hoax”, Dr Sam Bailey, 26 Jan 2025
“Top 10 Reasons to be a STRUCK OFF Doctor”, Dr Sam Bailey, 2 Nov 2025
“Photos & Charts”, Dissolving Illusions (accessed 28 Mar 2026)
“Gallery of Graphs”, Jordan’s Substack, Jordan Henderson (accessed 28 Mar 2026)
“Car Crash Deaths and Rates (United States 1913 – 2023”, National Safety Council (accessed 29 Mar 2026)
The Final Pandemic, Drs Mark & Samantha Bailey, 2024
“Why Pathogens Don’t Exist”, Dr Sam Bailey, 29 Apr 2023
“The Truth About Antibiotics”, Dr Sam Bailey, 21 Oct 2023
“The Epidemic of the 20th Century: Coronary Heart Disease”, The American Journal of Medicine, Sep 2014
“Health Risks Of Using Your Cell Phone While on the Toilet”, Dr Sam Bailey, 25 Mar 2023
“What You Need To Know About Folic Acid”, Dr Sam Bailey, 29 Jun 2024
‘sexually transmitted‘ (searched 30 Mar 2026), drsambailey.com
“There’s No Such Thing as a Sexually-Transmitted Disease”, Dawn’s Writings, 1 Jul 2022
“NSF Unable To Vouch For The Safety Of Fluoridation Chemicals”, FluorideAlert, 19 Dec 2023
“Warning! Fluoride In Your Water”, Dr Sam Bailey, 12 Nov 2022
Virus Mania, 3rd English edition, 2021