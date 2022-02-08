Vaccines and Conscience by Father Ambrose

We've been in contact with a Catholic priest and theologian and he gave me permission to make his essay into a video. To clarify, no - I don't believe there is a "virus" but I think Father Ambrose has done a remarkable job of informing himself of the various scientific claims. More importantly, he covers the theological and moral philosophical contemplations, which have been sadly overlooked in the past 2 years.
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
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