Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
The Yin & Yang of HIV - Part Two
0:00
-33:08

The Yin & Yang of HIV - Part Two

Dr Sam Bailey's avatar
Dr Sam Bailey
Mar 29, 2022

We want to dedicate this video to the late Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos who sadly passed away last week at the age of 85. She was a mentor for me and even though I only spoke on the phone once with her, she remains the greatest influence on my work to date. May she rest in peace.

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