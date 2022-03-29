The Yin & Yang of HIV - Part Two

We want to dedicate this video to the late Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos who sadly passed away last week at the age of 85. She was a mentor for me and even though I only spoke on the phone once with her, she remains the greatest influence on my work to date. May she rest in peace.
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
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