The Yin & Yang of HIV - Part One

The narrative seems to have changed recently from "COVID-19" to "HIV". I wonder why? 🤔 In 1999, "The Yin & Yang of HIV" was published by Dr Valendar Turner and investigative journalist Andrew McIntyre under the guidance of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos. Eleni is the founder and leader of The Perth Group and her work has influenced virtually all of us today who question the HIV/AIDS dogma. Here is Part 1 of the essay "A Brief History", which is just as relevant today as when it was first written...
Watch the video here.