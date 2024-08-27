Playback speed
Share post
The Truth About Contagion

Dr Sam Bailey
Aug 27, 2024
76
Transcript

When it comes to the pandemic industry there are now so many aspects of the swindle that we have written several books about it. However, when it comes to the reason as to why the public buys into productions such as The COVID-19 Fraud we believe that the pivotal reason is the belief and fear of contagion.

In this video we go back to early 2020 at the time when the COVID-19 fairy story was coming out of Wuhan. Why did the 2011 film Contagion suddenly become popular again during this era and how did the plot, including the permitted “alternative” narrative, have so many similarities with events in recent years?

These days ‘contagion’ is taken to mean the transmission of illness via disease-causing germs but we have already exposed the fact that the scientific literature reveals that pathogens do not exist. It is also evident that the original meanings of ‘contagion’ and ‘infection’ have been changed in order to support the failed germ hypothesis. Is contagion relevant at all and why is Daniel Roytas’ new book so important in this regard?

👉👉 Show notes and related videos HERE

Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
