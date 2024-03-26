The Ongoing DDT Cover-Up

Claims that insecticides protect people from disease vectors such as ticks (e.g. Lyme disease) and mosquitos (e.g. Dengue and Yellow fever) are based in germ theory dogma and the scientifically unsupported concept of "pathogens". Examination of the foundational studies has universally revealed that microbes in themselves do not make heathy people sick.

Despite these inconvenient facts, "in 1945, against the advice of investigators who had studied the pharmacology of the compound and found it dangerous for all forms of life, DDT was released in the United States and other countries for general use by the public as an insecticide." It was certainly not the last time the "safe and effective" catch-cry would be used to introduce a new product into widespread use amongst an unsuspecting public.

What unfolded subsequently was one of the biggest concealments of mass poisoning and disease "outbreaks" in known history using the imaginary poliovirus as the familiar cover story. While the use of DDT was eventually banned in most countries, the scandal continues into the present day with ongoing heavy application in India and Africa. As if this was not bad enough, why is the "Stockholm Convention" acting as an apologist agency in this ongoing deception?...

