The Listeria Hysteria

Dr Sam Bailey
Nov 05, 2024
Listeriosis is almost up there with rabies as a rare but feared disease due to its high fatality rate. However, unlike non-existent viruses, the alleged cause of listeriosis is the real bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Despite the rarity of the disease, the microbe is becoming a household name in 2024 due to the corporate media’s promotions of claimed “outbreaks” in the United States.

While listeriosis is not said to be ‘contagious’, the establishment declares that you are at risk of the “infectious disease” if you eat certain foods. Similar to what we heard in Theresa Tam’s leaked meeting, they do not want us to ingest un-pasteurised natural foods. But is this really the cause of the problem?

Listeriosis appears to be a relatively modern disease that was not described as a food-borne illness until 1981 – the same decade that the germ-hunters concocted the “HIV epidemic”. In this video we break apart the pivotal scientific papers that purportedly contain evidence that Listeria is a human “pathogen”. I also disclose the dietary advice I was given versus what I actually did during my last pregnancy in 2021…

👉👉 Full show notes and related videos HERE

