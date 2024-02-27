Our new book The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny has been over 18 months in the making and we are pleased to announce that it is now available in e-book, paperback and hardcover versions. The idea for this book arose from Professor Timothy Noakes, MD, the renowned nutrition and sports scientist who was a welcome signatory to the ‘Settling the Virus Debate’ Statement in 2022. After reading Virus Mania in 2021, Tim became a virus sceptic and suggested the need for a high-impact punchy book with the aim of reaching an even wider audience.
The book is now reality at around 55,000 words, or around 240 pages in the hardcopy versions, with well over 400 references. If you have struggled to get friends and family members to look at this paradigm-changing material then this may be your best chance yet. And for our seasoned audience there is plenty of thought-provoking and never seen before content regarding virology, germ theory and allopathic medical mayhem.
Following thousands of hours of research and development, The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny is structured as follows:
Acknowledgements
Foreword by Prof. Tim Noakes
Prologue
Introduction
Chapter 1 – Creating a Pandemic
Allopathic Medicine Invents Diseases
COVID-19: The Bait-and-Switch
Meaningless Cases
Enter “Patient Zero”
Clustering and “Asymptomatic Transmission”
‘Typhoid Mary’ – The Original “Superspreader” Story
Death of “Whistleblower” Doctors
Prepare the Public with Hollywood Blockbusters
Chapter 2 – Scapegoats for Disease
Invent a Disease and Blame it on Animals
Blame SARS on Bats with no Evidence
Slaughter Millions of Animals to Drive the Fear
Blame the Pox on Gay Men (and Animals Again)
Suggest the Disease came from a Lab (and Animals Again)
The Washington Post Connects no Dots
Fear-inducing “Viruses” Like Ebola…that Never Arrive
Chapter 3 – The History of Misplaced Beliefs
What Human-to-Human Transmission?
But Can’t You Catch a Cold?
Blaming Nutritional Deficiencies on Germs
Blaming More Dietary Problems on Germs
Blaming the Effects of Environmental Toxins on Germs
“Treatments” that Cause the Disease?
Don’t Worry if the Germ Even Exists
Death-dealing Drugs Marketed as “Life-saving”
Chapter 4 – Pandemics of Testing
PCR Already Known to Cause False Pandemics
The PCR Exposed Whooping Cough’s Faulty Science
What is the Polymerase Chain Reaction?
Why was SARS-2 (COVID-19) Bigger than SARS-1?
How to Create “Virus Genomes”
Chapter 5 – Press Release Science
Programming the Public
Celebrity Cases
Rigging the Playing Field
“Stuffing Their Mouths with Gold”
Persecution of Those Questioning the Narrative
Case Study: The Suppression of The Perth Group
Chapter 6 – All Pandemics Lead to Vaccines
What are Vaccines Doing?
The Bill Gates Factor
Big Pharma Invents Demand
Case Study: ‘HPH’ & Her Licence to Lie
The Cause of the Rise in Vaccine “Misinformation”
Summary
Epilogue
About the Authors
We hope you will enjoy the book as much as we have enjoyed bringing it to you. The Final Pandemic is available from both Lulu and Amazon and you can click here to secure your copy now.
