Our new book The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny has been over 18 months in the making and we are pleased to announce that it is now available in e-book, paperback and hardcover versions. The idea for this book arose from Professor Timothy Noakes, MD, the renowned nutrition and sports scientist who was a welcome signatory to the ‘Settling the Virus Debate’ Statement in 2022. After reading Virus Mania in 2021, Tim became a virus sceptic and suggested the need for a high-impact punchy book with the aim of reaching an even wider audience.

The book is now reality at around 55,000 words, or around 240 pages in the hardcopy versions, with well over 400 references. If you have struggled to get friends and family members to look at this paradigm-changing material then this may be your best chance yet. And for our seasoned audience there is plenty of thought-provoking and never seen before content regarding virology, germ theory and allopathic medical mayhem.

Following thousands of hours of research and development, The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny is structured as follows:

Acknowledgements

Foreword by Prof. Tim Noakes

Prologue

Introduction

Chapter 1 – Creating a Pandemic

Allopathic Medicine Invents Diseases

COVID-19: The Bait-and-Switch

Meaningless Cases

Enter “Patient Zero”

Clustering and “Asymptomatic Transmission”

‘Typhoid Mary’ – The Original “Superspreader” Story

Death of “Whistleblower” Doctors

Prepare the Public with Hollywood Blockbusters

Chapter 2 – Scapegoats for Disease

Invent a Disease and Blame it on Animals

Blame SARS on Bats with no Evidence

Slaughter Millions of Animals to Drive the Fear

Blame the Pox on Gay Men (and Animals Again)

Suggest the Disease came from a Lab (and Animals Again)

The Washington Post Connects no Dots

Fear-inducing “Viruses” Like Ebola…that Never Arrive

Chapter 3 – The History of Misplaced Beliefs

What Human-to-Human Transmission?

But Can’t You Catch a Cold?

Blaming Nutritional Deficiencies on Germs

Blaming More Dietary Problems on Germs

Blaming the Effects of Environmental Toxins on Germs

“Treatments” that Cause the Disease?

Don’t Worry if the Germ Even Exists

Death-dealing Drugs Marketed as “Life-saving”

Chapter 4 – Pandemics of Testing

PCR Already Known to Cause False Pandemics

The PCR Exposed Whooping Cough’s Faulty Science

What is the Polymerase Chain Reaction?

Why was SARS-2 (COVID-19) Bigger than SARS-1?

How to Create “Virus Genomes”

Chapter 5 – Press Release Science

Programming the Public

Celebrity Cases

Rigging the Playing Field

“Stuffing Their Mouths with Gold”

Persecution of Those Questioning the Narrative

Case Study: The Suppression of The Perth Group

Chapter 6 – All Pandemics Lead to Vaccines

What are Vaccines Doing?

The Bill Gates Factor

Big Pharma Invents Demand

Case Study: ‘HPH’ & Her Licence to Lie

The Cause of the Rise in Vaccine “Misinformation”

Summary

Epilogue

About the Authors

We hope you will enjoy the book as much as we have enjoyed bringing it to you. The Final Pandemic is available from both Lulu and Amazon and you can click here to secure your copy now.