165

The Final Pandemic

An Antidote to Medical Tyranny
Dr Sam Bailey
Feb 27, 2024
165
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Our new book The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny has been over 18 months in the making and we are pleased to announce that it is now available in e-book, paperback and hardcover versions. The idea for this book arose from Professor Timothy Noakes, MD, the renowned nutrition and sports scientist who was a welcome signatory to the ‘Settling the Virus Debate’ Statement in 2022. After reading Virus Mania in 2021, Tim became a virus sceptic and suggested the need for a high-impact punchy book with the aim of reaching an even wider audience.

The book is now reality at around 55,000 words, or around 240 pages in the hardcopy versions, with well over 400 references. If you have struggled to get friends and family members to look at this paradigm-changing material then this may be your best chance yet. And for our seasoned audience there is plenty of thought-provoking and never seen before content regarding virology, germ theory and allopathic medical mayhem.

Following thousands of hours of research and development, The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny is structured as follows:

  • Acknowledgements

  • Foreword by Prof. Tim Noakes

  • Prologue

  • Introduction

  • Chapter 1 – Creating a Pandemic
    Allopathic Medicine Invents Diseases
    COVID-19: The Bait-and-Switch
    Meaningless Cases
    Enter “Patient Zero”
    Clustering and “Asymptomatic Transmission”
    ‘Typhoid Mary’ – The Original “Superspreader” Story
    Death of “Whistleblower” Doctors
    Prepare the Public with Hollywood Blockbusters

  • Chapter 2 – Scapegoats for Disease
    Invent a Disease and Blame it on Animals
    Blame SARS on Bats with no Evidence
    Slaughter Millions of Animals to Drive the Fear
    Blame the Pox on Gay Men (and Animals Again)
    Suggest the Disease came from a Lab (and Animals Again)
    The Washington Post Connects no Dots
    Fear-inducing “Viruses” Like Ebola…that Never Arrive

  • Chapter 3 – The History of Misplaced Beliefs
    What Human-to-Human Transmission?
    But Can’t You Catch a Cold?
    Blaming Nutritional Deficiencies on Germs
    Blaming More Dietary Problems on Germs
    Blaming the Effects of Environmental Toxins on Germs
    “Treatments” that Cause the Disease?
    Don’t Worry if the Germ Even Exists
    Death-dealing Drugs Marketed as “Life-saving”

  • Chapter 4 – Pandemics of Testing
    PCR Already Known to Cause False Pandemics
    The PCR Exposed Whooping Cough’s Faulty Science
    What is the Polymerase Chain Reaction?
    Why was SARS-2 (COVID-19) Bigger than SARS-1?
    How to Create “Virus Genomes”

  • Chapter 5 – Press Release Science
    Programming the Public
    Celebrity Cases
    Rigging the Playing Field
    “Stuffing Their Mouths with Gold”
    Persecution of Those Questioning the Narrative
    Case Study: The Suppression of The Perth Group

  • Chapter 6 – All Pandemics Lead to Vaccines
    What are Vaccines Doing?
    The Bill Gates Factor
    Big Pharma Invents Demand
    Case Study: ‘HPH’ & Her Licence to Lie
    The Cause of the Rise in Vaccine “Misinformation”

  • Summary

  • Epilogue

  • About the Authors

We hope you will enjoy the book as much as we have enjoyed bringing it to you. The Final Pandemic is available from both Lulu and Amazon and you can click here to secure your copy now.

165 Comments
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Sam Bailey
Recent Episodes
18:52
18:52
The Ongoing DDT Cover-Up
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:00:52
1:00:52
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 March 2024
  
Dr Sam Bailey
21:29
21:29
The Dengue Drop Shot
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:36:55
1:36:55
A Farewell To Virology - Part 3 (Dr Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer)
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:04:17
1:04:17
Dr Anne McCloskey: This is the fight of our lives
  
Dr Sam Bailey
1:09:25
1:09:25
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 February 2024
  
Dr Sam Bailey
 and 
Dr Mark Bailey
1:25:52
1:25:52
Drs Bailey Q&A 16 February 2024
  
Dr Sam Bailey
 and 
Dr Mark Bailey