Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Shedding, Vaccines & Graphene Machines
0:00
-18:13

Shedding, Vaccines & Graphene Machines

Dr Sam Bailey's avatar
Dr Sam Bailey
Feb 22, 2022

This is BIG. This is the one that many of you have been waiting for! What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene?  What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?

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