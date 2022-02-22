Shedding, Vaccines & Graphene Machines

This is BIG. This is the one that many of you have been waiting for! What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene? What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
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