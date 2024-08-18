Narcissists Who Hate The Baileys

Recently, a man named Craig Hutchinson published a Substack article claiming that he deserves credit for Dr Mark Bailey’s A Farewell to Virology, a unique treatise providing the most extensive refutation of the virus model to date. Craig has tagged our names and used the word “plagiarism” in his defamatory attempt while providing no evidence that he had anything to do with Mark’s work. Normally we would ignore such puerile nonsense but some purported members of the ‘freedom’ community have accepted this farcical tale at face value so we have produced a comprehensive response.

Craig’s story can be exposed for the monumental fraud that it is through the following facts:

Anyone can see that A Farewell to Virology and the Heterodoxies Statement of Claim (SoC), from which he claims the essay derives, are completely different. In fact, it appears that he is not even familiar with Mark’s work. Dr John Bevan-Smith’s statement affirms that he, not Craig, is the sole author and copyright owner of the originating document that was converted into the Heterodoxies SoC, just as Mark is the sole author and copyright owner of his completely separate essay, A Farewell to Virology. As well as containing completely different content, A Farewell to Virology (published on the 15th of September, 2022) cites multiple sources dated after the 6th of August, 2021, the date the Heterodoxies SoC was filed in the Auckland District Court. Does Craig imagine that Mark’s essay magically wrote itself over the intervening period? Craig ludicrously claims that the people who deserve credit for Mark and John’s work are shown on a Minds webpage. This is nothing more than his social network page where he posted some publicly-available videos and articles between late 2020 and early 2021. Craig omits the fact that Mark and John published The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity on the 11th of November, 2021 and made it freely available to the public. This is another entirely original (and copyrighted) essay that provided an update regarding the Heterodoxies SoC being stayed by the legal system. It is patently obvious that Mark and I have published hundreds of videos, articles and books since early 2020. As far as we know Craig has neither written nor published anything of significance in this field – his one reference provided is the aforementioned Minds webpage which is as vacuous as the rest of his story. In correspondence with Christine Massey on the 15th of August, 2024, Craig claimed that we had not investigated germ theory until he directed Mark to do so when they met briefly in public in December 2021. This is another fabrication because I joined the Virus Mania team in September 2020 and had published several other refutations of germ theory, including in May and September of 2021.

Unfortunately, Craig’s concocted fairy tale was given support by some of those claiming to be ‘truth-seekers’ in the health freedom space. Aside from failing to establish the facts, they have failed to learn the lesson that someone appearing out of nowhere with a sensational but evidence-lacking story is likely to be a charlatan.

As if this was not enough, in a bizarre twist of events a self-proclaimed ‘truth-seeker’ who supported Craig’s delusional story then attempted to blackmail Mark and Christine Massey. In this video I am going to expose this skullduggery and shine some light on a small group of narcissists who have invaded the ‘no virus’ community to undermine those who are acting with honesty and openness.

References