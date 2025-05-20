How Lyme Disease was Weaponized

In 2023 we published a video titled “The Lyme Disease Lie” – it sparked plenty of interest and was later published as an article in Wise Traditions, an official publication of the Weston A. Price Foundation. Lyme disease is similar to Alpha-gal Syndrome in that some of the recipients of the label get very upset when the foundational science is refuted. Partly as a result of this controversy, I have been invited to the 2025 Wise Traditions Conference to talk about Lyme some more! (However, Mark will be stealing the “Lyme” light in the keynote speech addressing virology.)

Someone who is passionate about Lyme disease is RFK Jr – not only has he been diagnosed with “it”, but he promotes the notion that the entity is the product of a US military bioweapons program. We have addressed the flawed concept of bioweapons and gain of function already, including here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. We have briefly mentioned the Lyme ‘bioweapon’ narrative previously but now that it is surfacing again (as well as the COVID “lab leak”) it is time for a response…

In this video, we look into a not-so-secret animal research facility located a short distance off the coast of New York. We outline how the Lyme disease narrative has been weaponized – including by “Wuhan whistleblower” RFK Jr. – and how it keeps the public focussed on germs. And finally, we remind ourselves what Lyme is supposed to be and whether it can even be diagnosed as a specific disease.

