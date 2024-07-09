This is the video version of "Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth", first published by the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) Team on the 20th of June, 2024. It asks why millions of reported deaths starting in 1918 were blamed on a "virus" when there were numerous other environmental factors involved, including the mass deployment of deadly chemicals during World War 1.

In our book Virus Mania, we included a subchapter "'Spanish Flu' 1918: Result of the First World War, Not of a Virus!" outlining some of the evidence against a contagious "pathogen". This included the inconsistent epidemiological patterns and the complete failure to demonstrate transmission of disease in startling human experiments. There was no evidence that all the deaths of the period were caused by the same "thing" - instead there were a range of assaults on humanity: war, deprivation, inappropriate use of pharmaceuticals such as aspirin and of course the highly toxic plethora of vaccines.

In their latest investigation, the HFDF Team unravel more of this historical disaster, adding to the case that there is no 'it' in the form of a claimed influenza virus. This information is a timely boost as a leaked video in May this year revealed how the public health officials are "preparing" for a 'bird flu' outbreak. It is time to put an end to the fraudulent pandemic industry so please consider sharing this work.

