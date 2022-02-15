Electron Microscopy & Unidentified ”Viral” Objects

How many times do we get shown pictures that are said to depict "viruses"? While this seems to trick the majority of people, I know you guys will be suspicious and will want a deeper dive into these claims. Let's crack open the black box of Electron Microscopy and see what these UVO's really are! 👽
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
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