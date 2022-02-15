Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey
Electron Microscopy & Unidentified ”Viral” Objects
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-19:09

Electron Microscopy & Unidentified ”Viral” Objects

Dr Sam Bailey's avatar
Dr Sam Bailey
Feb 15, 2022

How many times do we get shown pictures that are said to depict "viruses"? While this seems to trick the majority of people, I know you guys will be suspicious and will want a deeper dive into these claims. Let's crack open the black box of Electron Microscopy and see what these UVO's really are! 👽

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