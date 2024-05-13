Drs Bailey Q&A 13 May 2024

Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.

She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."

Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."