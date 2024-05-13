Playback speed
Drs Bailey Q&A 13 May 2024

Dr Sam Bailey
and
Dr Mark Bailey
May 13, 2024
4
  • Chorine Dioxide (CDS, MMS) and electrically excited water (08:28)

  • Is breakdown tissue toxic to the body? (12:32)

  • Toxicity with implanted foreign objects (16:16)

  • Clint Ober on 5G/EMF (21:35)

  • Smart cities (27:02)

  • How to make your own faraday box (28:50)

  • Wi-fi (30:06)

  • Actinomyces bacteria found in abscesses (32:15)

  • Kauri die back disease (39:21)

  • Gluten, Milk, "leak…

