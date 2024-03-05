Dr Anne McCloskey: This is the fight of our lives

Dr Anne McCloskey had an established 40-year career as a family doctor in Northern Ireland. She has courageously fought against the draconian COVID-19 measures and vaccines since 2020. The so-called 'authorities' continue to throw multiple attacks at her as she holds the line against increasing medical tyranny.

The powers-that-shouldn't be are finding her an unexpected force to be reckoned with. The more they have gone after Anne, the more she has exposed the systemic corruption within the medical regulatory organisations and the wider legal fiction landscape being used against all of us.

I had the privilege of speaking with her to learn about her fascinating journey and how one person can make a difference.

Here is what she had to say about:

how "family medicine” has changed over time

Ireland’s tortured political history and current problems

her life BC (Before COVID)

her experience of working as a doctor during the COVID-19 “pandemic”

how and why the medical authorities came after her

the legal fiction that operates today

how to deal with judges in court

what we can do as individuals

and much more!